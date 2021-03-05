On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Mar. 5

EAST

Buffalo 81, Kent St. 67

Fairfield 85, Manhattan 67

Marshall 75, Charlotte 67

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62

Morgan St. 92, Delaware St. 67

St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59

St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64

SOUTH

Davidson 99, George Mason 67

FAU 63, Middle Tennessee 54

Liberty 77, Stetson 64

Miami 80, Boston College 76

South Alabama 80, Louisiana-Monroe 72

The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86

VCU 73, Dayton 68

MIDWEST

Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49

Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43

N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74

Saint Louis 86, UMass 72

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 62, Georgia Southern 58

Rice 80, Our Lady of the Lake 77

FAR WEST

E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 62

Montana St. 77, Sacramento St. 75

Santa Clara 95, Portland 86

UC Riverside 72, CS Northridge 68

___

