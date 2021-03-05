Friday, Mar. 5
EAST
Buffalo 81, Kent St. 67
Fairfield 85, Manhattan 67
Marshall 75, Charlotte 67
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62
Morgan St. 92, Delaware St. 67
St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59
St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64
SOUTH
Davidson 99, George Mason 67
FAU 63, Middle Tennessee 54
Liberty 77, Stetson 64
Miami 80, Boston College 76
South Alabama 80, Louisiana-Monroe 72
The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86
VCU 73, Dayton 68
MIDWEST
Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49
Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43
N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74
Saint Louis 86, UMass 72
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 62, Georgia Southern 58
Rice 80, Our Lady of the Lake 77
FAR WEST
E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 62
Montana St. 77, Sacramento St. 75
Santa Clara 95, Portland 86
UC Riverside 72, CS Northridge 68
___
