Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Mar. 7

EAST

Hofstra 83, Delaware 75

Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47

SOUTH

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Elon 72, James Madison 71

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

Liberty 79, North Alabama 75

Tennessee 65, Florida 54

UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65

Winthrop 80, Campbell 53

MIDWEST

Chicago 75, Drake 65

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

        Read more Sports News news.

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64

Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78

Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73

Houston 67, Memphis 64

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday