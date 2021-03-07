Trending:
By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 1:00 pm
Sunday, Mar. 7

EAST

Penn St. 66, Maryland 61

SOUTH

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69

Elon 72, James Madison 71

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

Hofstra 83, Delaware 75

Liberty 79, North Alabama 75

Mercer 73, VMI 59

Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47

Tennessee 65, Florida 54

UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65

Winthrop 80, Campbell 53

MIDWEST

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

Loyola of Chicago 75, Drake 65

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64

Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73

Houston 67, Memphis 64

Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65

Texas 76, TCU 64

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70

___

