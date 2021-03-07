Sunday, Mar. 7
EAST
Penn St. 66, Maryland 61
SOUTH
Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69
Elon 72, James Madison 71
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73
Hofstra 83, Delaware 75
Liberty 79, North Alabama 75
Mercer 73, VMI 59
Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47
Tennessee 65, Florida 54
UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65
Winthrop 80, Campbell 53
MIDWEST
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73
Loyola of Chicago 75, Drake 65
Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64
Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73
Houston 67, Memphis 64
Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65
Texas 76, TCU 64
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70
