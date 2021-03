By The Associated Press

Thursday, Mar. 11

EAST

Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57

Oklahoma St. 72, West Virginia 69

SOUTH

Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73

South Florida 73, Temple 71

Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

MIDWEST

Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

___

