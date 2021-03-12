On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Mar. 12

SOUTH

Alabama 85, Mississippi St. 48

W. Kentucky 64, UAB 60

MIDWEST

Michigan 79, Maryland 66

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Wichita St. 68, South Florida 67

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development