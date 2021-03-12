Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Friday, Mar. 12
Alabama 85, Mississippi St. 48
W. Kentucky 64, UAB 60
Michigan 79, Maryland 66
Wichita St. 68, South Florida 67
