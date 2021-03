By The Associated Press

Monday, Mar. 22

EAST

Coastal Carolina 93, Bryant 82

MIDWEST

Creighton 72, Ohio 58

Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Stetson 53, Bowling Green 52

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 80, Longwood 66

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

___

