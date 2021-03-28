Listen Live
By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 12:00 pm
Sunday, Mar. 28

SOUTH

Memphis 77, Mississippi St. 64

MIDWEST

Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65

Michigan 76, Florida St. 58

FAR WEST

Louisiana Tech 76, Colorado St. 74

