Colorado 10, San Diego 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 14 10 6 11 Hampson 2b 2 3 2 3 2 0 1.000 Vilade lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500 McMahon dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333 b-Serven ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bird 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667 Stamets 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Welker 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .250 Longhi 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Hilliard rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Golden rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Joe lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250 Montero 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 2-Boswell pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Daza cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Rabago c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trejo ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Snyder 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 7 10 Tatis Jr. ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Florimón ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .333 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rosario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Profar 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Paddack p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Mears ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sawyer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Campusano c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Rivas c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kim 2b 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 1-Abrams pr-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marcano rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Ruta rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mateo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hassell cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 O’Grady lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Kivlehan lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamet p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Homza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tanielu 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Colorado 100 711 000_10 14 0 San Diego 100 010 000_2 5 2

a-walked for Hill in the 2nd. b-flied out for McMahon in the 6th. c-struck out for C.Johnson in the 7th. d-struck out for Guerrero in the 9th.

1-ran for Kim in the 4th. 2-ran for Nuñez in the 6th.

E_Machado (1), Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_Colorado 12, San Diego 10. 2B_Bird (1), McMahon (1), Joe (1), Longhi (1), Hassell (1). HR_Hampson (1), off Paddack; Florimón (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Hilliard (1), Hampson 3 (3), Joe 3 (3), Daza (1), Welker (1), Vilade (1), Campusano (1), Florimón (1). SF_Campusano.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Joe 2, McMahon, Nuñez, Vilade); San Diego 7 (Marcano, Tatis Jr., Abrams, Rosario, Tanielu). RISP_Colorado 6 for 19; San Diego 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bird, Welker, Hilliard, Daza, Campusano, Kivlehan. GIDP_Bird.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rolison, W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 3 1 25 3.00 Rodríguez 2 2 1 1 2 0 17 4.50 Bowden 1 1 0 0 2 3 18 0.00 Sheffield 2 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 11 6.75 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 0.00 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 3 11 0.00 Paddack, L, 0-1 2 1-3 7 8 8 3 1 29 30.86 Markel 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 6 13.50 C.Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2 11 0.00 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

HBP_Lamet (McMahon), Paddack (Bird). WP_Rolison.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:19. A_1,940 (12,882).

