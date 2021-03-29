On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado 10, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 6:43 pm
2 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 14 10 6 11
Hampson 2b 2 3 2 3 2 0 1.000
Vilade lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500
McMahon dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333
b-Serven ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bird 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667
Stamets 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Welker 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .250
Longhi 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Hilliard rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Golden rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Joe lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Montero 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
2-Boswell pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Daza cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Rabago c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trejo ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Snyder 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 7 10
Tatis Jr. ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Florimón ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .333
Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rosario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Profar 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Paddack p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Mears ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sawyer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Campusano c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Rivas c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kim 2b 0 0 0 0 2 0
1-Abrams pr-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marcano rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Ruta rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Mateo cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hassell cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
O’Grady lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Kivlehan lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamet p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Homza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanielu 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Colorado 100 711 000_10 14 0
San Diego 100 010 000_2 5 2

a-walked for Hill in the 2nd. b-flied out for McMahon in the 6th. c-struck out for C.Johnson in the 7th. d-struck out for Guerrero in the 9th.

1-ran for Kim in the 4th. 2-ran for Nuñez in the 6th.

E_Machado (1), Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_Colorado 12, San Diego 10. 2B_Bird (1), McMahon (1), Joe (1), Longhi (1), Hassell (1). HR_Hampson (1), off Paddack; Florimón (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Hilliard (1), Hampson 3 (3), Joe 3 (3), Daza (1), Welker (1), Vilade (1), Campusano (1), Florimón (1). SF_Campusano.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Joe 2, McMahon, Nuñez, Vilade); San Diego 7 (Marcano, Tatis Jr., Abrams, Rosario, Tanielu). RISP_Colorado 6 for 19; San Diego 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bird, Welker, Hilliard, Daza, Campusano, Kivlehan. GIDP_Bird.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rolison, W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 3 1 25 3.00
Rodríguez 2 2 1 1 2 0 17 4.50
Bowden 1 1 0 0 2 3 18 0.00
Sheffield 2 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 11 6.75
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 0.00
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 3 11 0.00
Paddack, L, 0-1 2 1-3 7 8 8 3 1 29 30.86
Markel 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 6 13.50
C.Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 2 11 0.00
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

HBP_Lamet (McMahon), Paddack (Bird). WP_Rolison.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:19. A_1,940 (12,882).

