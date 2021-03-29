Colorado 10, San Diego 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|6
|11
|
|Hampson 2b
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vilade lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|McMahon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Serven ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bird 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Stamets 2b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Welker 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Longhi 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Hilliard rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Golden rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Montero 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|2-Boswell pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Rabago c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Snyder 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|7
|10
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Florimón ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Profar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Mears ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sawyer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Campusano c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Rivas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kim 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|1-Abrams pr-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marcano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ruta rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mateo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hassell cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|O’Grady lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Kivlehan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamet p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Homza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tanielu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|100
|711
|000_10
|14
|0
|San Diego
|100
|010
|000_2
|5
|2
a-walked for Hill in the 2nd. b-flied out for McMahon in the 6th. c-struck out for C.Johnson in the 7th. d-struck out for Guerrero in the 9th.
1-ran for Kim in the 4th. 2-ran for Nuñez in the 6th.
E_Machado (1), Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_Colorado 12, San Diego 10. 2B_Bird (1), McMahon (1), Joe (1), Longhi (1), Hassell (1). HR_Hampson (1), off Paddack; Florimón (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Hilliard (1), Hampson 3 (3), Joe 3 (3), Daza (1), Welker (1), Vilade (1), Campusano (1), Florimón (1). SF_Campusano.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Joe 2, McMahon, Nuñez, Vilade); San Diego 7 (Marcano, Tatis Jr., Abrams, Rosario, Tanielu). RISP_Colorado 6 for 19; San Diego 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bird, Welker, Hilliard, Daza, Campusano, Kivlehan. GIDP_Bird.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rolison, W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|25
|3.00
|Rodríguez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|4.50
|Bowden
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|18
|0.00
|Sheffield
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|6.75
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0.00
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
|Paddack, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|3
|1
|29
|30.86
|Markel
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|13.50
|C.Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|0.00
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Guerrero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
HBP_Lamet (McMahon), Paddack (Bird). WP_Rolison.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:19. A_1,940 (12,882).
