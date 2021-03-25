Colorado St. 65, NC State 61

NC STATE (14-11)
Bates 6-7 1-2 13, Funderburk 6-7 0-0 13, Hellems 6-16 1-1 15, Hayes 2-13 3-5 7, Seabron 1-2 0-0 2, S.Moore 3-10 1-1 8, Farthing 1-2 0-0 3, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 6-9 61.
COLORADO ST. (20-6)
Moors 3-6 0-0 6, Thistlewood 0-8 0-0 0, K.Moore 6-9 3-3 16, Stevens 6-13 4-4 18, Roddy 7-13 2-2 16, Thomas 2-6 1-2 5, Byrd 1-2 0-0 2, Tonje 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-11 65.
Halftime_NC State 28-25. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-22 (Hellems 2-8, Funderburk 1-1, Farthing 1-2, S.Moore 1-5, Hayes 0-6), Colorado St. 3-23 (Stevens 2-5, K.Moore 1-4, Byrd 0-1, Moors 0-1, Roddy 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Thistlewood 0-7). Fouled Out_Hayes. Rebounds_NC State 33 (Funderburk 9), Colorado St. 29 (Roddy 11). Assists_NC State 13 (Hellems 5), Colorado St. 13 (Stevens 4). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Colorado St. 14.
