Colorado St. 87, New Mexico 73

NEW MEXICO (6-15)
Francis 3-9 3-4 10, Johnson 2-10 4-6 8, Marin 4-8 0-1 9, Singleton 2-6 1-5 5, Maluach 7-16 5-6 20, Kuac 3-6 0-0 7, Headdings 0-1 0-0 0, Padgett 3-4 1-1 8, Medina 2-3 0-0 6, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 14-23 73.
COLORADO ST. (17-4)
Moors 3-8 0-1 6, Thistlewood 11-13 0-0 27, Moore 6-11 2-2 17, Stevens 3-11 2-2 9, Roddy 6-10 0-0 12, Tonje 1-4 0-0 2, Byrd 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 2-4 2-2 6, Thomas 1-1 2-2 4, Bassett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-66 8-9 87.
Halftime_Colorado St. 47-31. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 7-25 (Medina 2-3, Francis 1-2, Maluach 1-2, Padgett 1-2, Kuac 1-4, Marin 1-4, Headdings 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Johnson 0-5), Colorado St. 9-25 (Thistlewood 5-7, Moore 3-6, Stevens 1-6, Bassett 0-1, Byrd 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Tonje 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Rebounds_New Mexico 27 (Maluach 8), Colorado St. 40 (Roddy 14). Assists_New Mexico 20 (Singleton 5), Colorado St. 27 (Stevens 10). Total Fouls_New Mexico 16, Colorado St. 18.
