Colts add depth to offensive line with Hunt, Davenport

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 3:05 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts continued reinforcing their offensive line Monday by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding tackle Julien Davenport.

Hunt made 11 starts in four seasons with Seattle before joining the Colts last season. He played in one regular-season game in 2020.

Houston used a fourth-round draft pick, No. 130 overall, to select the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davenport in 2017. He has started 28 of 51 career games, playing his first two seasons with the Texans and the last two in Miami. He appeared in all 16 games last season.

Indy also signed free-agent tackle Sam Tevi last week. Tevi spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has one big hole to fill after longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January.

