CSU faces Utah State in MWC semis

Colorado State (18-5, 15-4) vs. No. 2 seed Utah State (19-7, 16-4)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State is set to take on Colorado State with a spot in the MWC championship game up for grabs. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 21, when the Rams outshot Utah State from the field 50 percent to 42.2 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to an 84-76 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Utah State’s Neemias Queta has averaged 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Justin Bean has put up 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Rams, David Roddy has averaged 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.DOMINANT DAVID: Roddy has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Utah State has an assist on 52 of 79 field goals (65.8 percent) across its previous three games while Colorado State has assists on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked 16th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State stands at just 23.7 percent (ranked 292nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.