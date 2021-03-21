Cubs 11, Reds 6

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|
|Schrock 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Sgard ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Wnker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Lopez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|N.Snzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lobaton ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Crook cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|C.Morel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.India 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strumpf 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Hlder 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Mybin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Mahle sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Gshue ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Mills sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Ortga ph
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cincinnati
|010
|201
|011
|–
|6
|Chicago
|203
|002
|13x
|–
|11
E_Perez (1), Holder (2), Avelino (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Schrock (2), Farmer (5), Hermosillo (1). HR_Farmer (1), Sogard (1), Marisnick (3), Bote 2 (3). CS_India (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Doolittle
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biddle
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Romano
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills W, 1-0
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Winkler
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Workman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Megill
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Maples (Winker), Mills (Farmer).
WP_Mahle, Megill.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian Gorma.
T_3:02. A_
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments