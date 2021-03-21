Cubs 11, Reds 6

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 11 5 Totals 35 11 11 11 Schrock 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Sgard ss 3 1 1 1 J.Wnker lf 2 0 0 0 I.Mller rf 1 1 1 1 A.Lopez lf 1 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 2 2 1 N.Snzel cf 4 1 1 0 Lobaton ph 2 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 1 1 A.Rizzo 1b 1 1 0 0 Stphnsn c 3 2 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 1 1 1 1 N.Crook cf 1 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 3 2 2 5 K.Frmer ss 3 2 3 3 C.Morel 3b 1 0 0 0 J.India 2b 2 0 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 A.Aqino lf 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Nquin rf 3 0 1 0 Strumpf 2b 1 1 1 0 K.Hlder 3b 4 0 1 1 C.Mybin lf 3 0 1 0 T.Mahle sp 1 0 0 0 Hrmsllo lf 1 1 1 0 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 Higgins c 3 0 0 0 T.Gshue ph 1 0 0 0 A.Mills sp 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga ph 3 1 1 2

Cincinnati 010 201 011 – 6 Chicago 203 002 13x – 11

E_Perez (1), Holder (2), Avelino (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Schrock (2), Farmer (5), Hermosillo (1). HR_Farmer (1), Sogard (1), Marisnick (3), Bote 2 (3). CS_India (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Mahle L, 1-1 3 2-3 4 5 5 1 3 Doolittle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Biddle 1 2 2 2 1 1 Perez 1 1 1 0 1 1 Romano 1 4 3 3 0 2

Chicago Mills W, 1-0 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 1 Winkler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Maples H, 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 Workman 1 2 1 1 1 1 Megill 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Maples (Winker), Mills (Farmer).

WP_Mahle, Megill.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:02. A_

