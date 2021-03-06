Cubs 3, Brewers 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|23
|1
|3
|1
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mathias 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mybin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|D.Czens lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gmbrone 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mtchell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rbrtson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|001
|0xx
|–
|3
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|0xx
|–
|1
E_Gamez (1), Hiura (1), Arcia 2 (2). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Happ (1), Garcia (1). 3B_Bote (1). HR_Pederson (2). SB_Miller 2 (2). CS_Romine (1), Vargas (1), Arcia (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Miller H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norwood H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rucker H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gamez S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lindblom L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Sanchez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jankins
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brown
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Cej.
T_2:05. A_2,220
