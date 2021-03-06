Trending:
Cubs 3, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 6 3 Totals 23 1 3 1
Ia.Happ cf 2 1 1 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Amaya c 1 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 1 0 0 0
Pderson lf 3 1 1 2 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0
Da.Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 Mathias 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Mybin dh 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0
A.Rmine c 3 0 2 1 D.Czens lf 1 0 0 0
R.Ortga rf 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 1 2 0
I.Vrgas ss 3 0 0 0 D.Fsher rf 1 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw dh 3 0 0 0
Martini lf 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia 3b 2 0 1 1
Gmbrone 3b 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0
Higgins 2b 1 0 1 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0
Mtchell cf 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson ss 0 0 0 0
T.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 002 001 0xx 3
Milwaukee 010 000 0xx 1

E_Gamez (1), Hiura (1), Arcia 2 (2). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Happ (1), Garcia (1). 3B_Bote (1). HR_Pederson (2). SB_Miller 2 (2). CS_Romine (1), Vargas (1), Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Miller W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 3
Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Thompson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Norwood H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rucker H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gamez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Lindblom L, 0-1 2 1 2 0 0 3
Sanchez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jankins 2 3 1 1 0 1
Brown 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Cej.

T_2:05. A_2,220

