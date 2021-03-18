Cubs 4, Indians 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|
|E.Sgard ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|St.Kwan lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Strumpf 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rocchio ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Mybin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Avelino 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|M.Duffy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Nylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arrieta sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Gshue c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|100
|003
|000
|–
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|110
|001
|–
|3
E_Vargas (2), Krieger (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Gamel (3), Miller (1), Krieger (1). HR_Bote (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Kwan (1), Gamel (1), Fermin (1). SF_Lavarnway.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Maples W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Thompson H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Workman H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam H, 4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Megill S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Perez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Maples (Zimmer), Perez (Bote).
WP_Thompson, Arrieta.
PB_Gushue.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jose Nava.
T_2:57. A_2,211
