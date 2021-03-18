Trending:
Sports News

Cubs 4, Indians 3

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 7:19 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 38 3 12 3
E.Sgard ss 4 1 1 0 Rosario cf 3 0 0 0
Da.Bote 2b 2 2 2 1 St.Kwan lf 2 1 2 0
Strumpf 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Zmmer dh 3 1 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 3 Rocchio ph 1 0 1 0
Hrmsllo rf 1 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 4 1 2 1
C.Mybin rf 3 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0
Martini lf 1 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Lvrnway 1b 1 0 0 1
Avelino 3b 1 0 0 0 Johnson rf 4 0 3 1
M.Duffy 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0
P.Wsdom pr 1 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 4 0 3 0
R.Ortga lf 3 0 0 0 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0
B.Davis ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 0 0 0
Higgins c 2 0 1 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0
I.Mller cf 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 4 0 1 0
Arrieta sp 1 0 0 0
M.Amaya ph 1 0 0 0
T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 100 003 000 4
Cleveland 000 110 001 3

E_Vargas (2), Krieger (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Gamel (3), Miller (1), Krieger (1). HR_Bote (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Kwan (1), Gamel (1), Fermin (1). SF_Lavarnway.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta 4 4 1 1 0 5
Maples W, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Thompson H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 3
Workman H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Adam H, 4 1 2 0 0 1 2
Megill S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Plesac 5 4 1 1 0 4
Perez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Maples (Zimmer), Perez (Bote).

WP_Thompson, Arrieta.

PB_Gushue.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:57. A_2,211

Sports News

