Cubs 4, Indians 3

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 38 3 12 3 E.Sgard ss 4 1 1 0 Rosario cf 3 0 0 0 Da.Bote 2b 2 2 2 1 St.Kwan lf 2 1 2 0 Strumpf 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Zmmer dh 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 3 Rocchio ph 1 0 1 0 Hrmsllo rf 1 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 C.Mybin rf 3 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0 Martini lf 1 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Lvrnway 1b 1 0 0 1 Avelino 3b 1 0 0 0 Johnson rf 4 0 3 1 M.Duffy 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom pr 1 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 4 0 3 0 R.Ortga lf 3 0 0 0 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 B.Davis ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 0 0 0 Higgins c 2 0 1 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 4 0 1 0 Arrieta sp 1 0 0 0 M.Amaya ph 1 0 0 0 T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0

Chicago 100 003 000 – 4 Cleveland 000 110 001 – 3

E_Vargas (2), Krieger (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 11. 2B_Gamel (3), Miller (1), Krieger (1). HR_Bote (1), Marisnick (1). SB_Kwan (1), Gamel (1), Fermin (1). SF_Lavarnway.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Arrieta 4 4 1 1 0 5 Maples W, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 Thompson H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 Workman H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Adam H, 4 1 2 0 0 1 2 Megill S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

Cleveland Plesac 5 4 1 1 0 4 Perez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 1 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stephan 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Maples (Zimmer), Perez (Bote).

WP_Thompson, Arrieta.

PB_Gushue.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:57. A_2,211

