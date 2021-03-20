On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs 4, Rockies 2

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 6:43 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
C.Owngs 2b 3 0 0 0 Ia.Happ lf 2 1 1 0
A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 Martini lf 1 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Pderson rf 3 0 0 0
N.Lnghi rf 0 1 0 0 B.Davis cf 1 0 0 0
T.Story ss 2 1 1 1 K.Brynt 3b 3 1 1 2
J.Hnnah pr 1 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 1 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 1 0 0 0
El.Diaz c 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0
B.Srven c 1 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0
Hlliard rf 2 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 Heyward dh 2 1 1 0
Yo.Daza lf 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 1 0
Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 1b 1 0 0 0
Hampson cf 2 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 2
R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 1 0
A.Gmber sp 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 001 2
Chicago 100 021 00x 4

LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Happ (3), Heyward (2). HR_Story (4), Bryant (1), Marisnick (2). CS_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 4
Diaz 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Williams W, 2-0 5 3 1 1 0 4
Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kimbrel H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chafin H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strop S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Gomber (Happ).

WP_Miller, Strop.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:25. A_3,568

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary