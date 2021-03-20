Cubs 4, Rockies 2

Colorado Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 29 4 6 4 C.Owngs 2b 3 0 0 0 Ia.Happ lf 2 1 1 0 A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 Martini lf 1 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Pderson rf 3 0 0 0 N.Lnghi rf 0 1 0 0 B.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 1 1 1 K.Brynt 3b 3 1 1 2 J.Hnnah pr 1 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 1 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 B.Srven c 1 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 2 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 Heyward dh 2 1 1 0 Yo.Daza lf 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 1 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 1b 1 0 0 0 Hampson cf 2 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 2 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 1 0 A.Gmber sp 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0

Colorado 000 100 001 – 2 Chicago 100 021 00x – 4

LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Happ (3), Heyward (2). HR_Story (4), Bryant (1), Marisnick (2). CS_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gomber L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 4 Diaz 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Williams W, 2-0 5 3 1 1 0 4 Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kimbrel H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chafin H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strop S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Gomber (Happ).

WP_Miller, Strop.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:25. A_3,568

