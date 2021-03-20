Cubs 4, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|C.Owngs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ia.Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lnghi rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Hnnah pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Srven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Sgard 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Gmber sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|001
|–
|2
|Chicago
|100
|021
|00x
|–
|4
LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Happ (3), Heyward (2). HR_Story (4), Bryant (1), Marisnick (2). CS_Ortega (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Diaz
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Miller H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kimbrel H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Gomber (Happ).
WP_Miller, Strop.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Brian Gorma.
T_2:25. A_3,568
