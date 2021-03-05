On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cubs 7, Dodgers 0

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 7 9 6 Totals 24 0 6 0
Ia.Happ cf 2 2 1 1 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 0
C.Morel cf 1 0 0 0 D.Pters rf 2 0 1 0
Hoerner 2b 3 2 3 0 C.Sager ss 2 0 1 0
A.Weber 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 3 1 2 2 Pollock lf 3 0 1 0
Avelino ss 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 1 0
Da.Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 De.Mann ph 1 0 0 0
Strumpf 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0
A.Rmine c 3 1 1 2 A.Burns lf 0 0 0 0
R.Ortga rf 3 0 1 0 McKstry 2b 2 0 1 0
P.Wsdom dh 2 0 0 0 K.Hoese 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Amaya ph 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0
Hrmsllo lf 2 1 1 1 Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0
Gmbrone lf 1 0 0 0 J.Otman cf 2 0 0 0
Ry.Noda cf 1 0 0 0
Chicago 105 100 0xx 7
Los Angeles 000 000 0xx 0

E_Barnes (1), Neuse (1). DP_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Hoerner (2), Vargas 2 (2). HR_Happ (1), Romine (1), Hermosillo (2). SB_Hoerner (1), Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Williams W, 1-0 2 4 0 0 0 4
Brothers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 0 0 0 2 1
Abbott 1 1 0 0 1 0
Vasto 1 0 0 0 1 1
Megill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Nelson L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Gray 1 1 2 2 1 2
Uceta 3 7 4 4 0 4
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pepiot 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Williams, Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_2:34. A_2,337

