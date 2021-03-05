Cubs 7, Dodgers 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|24
|0
|6
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Weber 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Mann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strumpf 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Burns lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hoese 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Estevez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Otman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ry.Noda cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|105
|100
|0xx
|–
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
E_Barnes (1), Neuse (1). DP_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Hoerner (2), Vargas 2 (2). HR_Happ (1), Romine (1), Hermosillo (2). SB_Hoerner (1), Ortega (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams W, 1-0
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brothers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Abbott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vasto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nelson L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gray
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Uceta
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pepiot
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Williams, Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_2:34. A_2,337
