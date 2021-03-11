Cubs 8, Rockies 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lobaton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Montero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|3
|3
|3
|2
|
|J.Hnnah pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Boswell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Wlker dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Mybin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Srven ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Nunez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Da.Bote dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stamets 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Gshue ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Avelino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|311
|002
|100
|–
|8
|Colorado
|031
|001
|001
|–
|6
E_Wisdom (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Bryant (1), Fuentes (3), Serven (2). HR_Pederson 2 (5), Baez (2), Nunez (1). SB_Miller (4), Hampson (1), Hannah (1). CS_Fuentes (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks W, 1-0
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Megill H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Brothers H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Little S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L, 1-2
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Olivarez
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Bowden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Olivarez (Hermosillo).
WP_Miller.
PB_Briceno.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitso.
T_3:08. A_2,243
