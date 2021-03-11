Cubs 8, Rockies 6

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 8 10 8 Totals 35 6 11 5 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 Hrmsllo cf 0 0 0 0 A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 3 1 0 0 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0 Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 Hlliard cf 2 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 Montero 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Rivas 1b 1 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 1 2 1 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 2 Briceno c 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 1 0 1 0 C.Owngs ss 2 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 3 3 2 J.Hnnah pr 1 1 0 0 Martini lf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 3 1 3 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 1 1 2 Boswell pr 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone 3b 0 0 0 1 C.Wlker dh 3 0 0 1 C.Mybin rf 3 1 1 0 B.Srven ph 1 1 1 0 P.Wsdom rf 1 0 0 0 D.Nunez c 3 1 1 2 Da.Bote dh 3 0 1 0 Stamets 2b 0 0 0 0 T.Gshue ph 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 2 0 1 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 1 Con.Joe 1b 2 0 1 1 Avelino ss 1 0 0 0

Chicago 311 002 100 – 8 Colorado 031 001 001 – 6

E_Wisdom (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Bryant (1), Fuentes (3), Serven (2). HR_Pederson 2 (5), Baez (2), Nunez (1). SB_Miller (4), Hampson (1), Hannah (1). CS_Fuentes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Hendricks W, 1-0 3 7 4 4 0 5 Megill H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Miller H, 1 2 2 1 0 2 1 Brothers H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adam H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Norwood H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Little S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Rodriguez L, 1-2 3 5 5 5 2 2 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1 Olivarez 1 0 1 1 4 0 Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Olivarez (Hermosillo).

WP_Miller.

PB_Briceno.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitso.

T_3:08. A_2,243

