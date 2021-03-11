On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cubs 8, Rockies 6

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 6:30 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 10 8 Totals 35 6 11 5
Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 0
Hrmsllo cf 0 0 0 0 A.Trejo ss 2 0 0 0
I.Mller cf 1 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0
Cntrras c 3 1 0 0 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0
Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 Hlliard cf 2 0 0 0
A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 Montero 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Rivas 1b 1 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 1 2 1
K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 2 Briceno c 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 3b 1 0 1 0 C.Owngs ss 2 0 0 0
Pderson lf 3 3 3 2 J.Hnnah pr 1 1 0 0
Martini lf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 3 1 3 0
Ja.Baez ss 3 1 1 2 Boswell pr 1 0 0 0
Gmbrone 3b 0 0 0 1 C.Wlker dh 3 0 0 1
C.Mybin rf 3 1 1 0 B.Srven ph 1 1 1 0
P.Wsdom rf 1 0 0 0 D.Nunez c 3 1 1 2
Da.Bote dh 3 0 1 0 Stamets 2b 0 0 0 0
T.Gshue ph 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 2 0 1 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 1 Con.Joe 1b 2 0 1 1
Avelino ss 1 0 0 0
Chicago 311 002 100 8
Colorado 031 001 001 6

E_Wisdom (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Bryant (1), Fuentes (3), Serven (2). HR_Pederson 2 (5), Baez (2), Nunez (1). SB_Miller (4), Hampson (1), Hannah (1). CS_Fuentes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks W, 1-0 3 7 4 4 0 5
Megill H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miller H, 1 2 2 1 0 2 1
Brothers H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Little S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Rodriguez L, 1-2 3 5 5 5 2 2
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1
Olivarez 1 0 1 1 4 0
Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gonzalez 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Olivarez (Hermosillo).

WP_Miller.

PB_Briceno.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitso.

T_3:08. A_2,243

