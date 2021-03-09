Cubs 9, Athletics 8

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 8 11 8 Totals 27 9 11 8 M.Canha cf 3 0 1 0 Ia.Happ cf 3 1 1 0 Bu.Reed pr 1 1 0 0 Lobaton c 1 1 1 0 J.Lwrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0 P.Kozma ph 2 2 2 2 Strumpf pr 0 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 Pderson lf 3 2 2 2 V.Mchin pr 1 1 1 0 Avelino ss 1 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Heyward rf 2 2 1 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga pr 1 1 1 4 Mreland dh 2 1 1 0 Da.Bote 3b 2 0 1 1 Dvidson ph 2 0 1 2 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 1 1 C.Pnder lf 2 0 1 1 I.Mller lf 0 0 0 0 C.Thmas lf 2 1 1 0 I.Vrgas ss 2 0 1 0 E.Andrs ss 2 0 0 0 C.Morel 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0 Martini dh 3 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt rf 0 1 0 0 M.Duffy 1b 2 0 0 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0 B.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Sdrstrm eh 1 0 1 1

Oakland 010 131 2xx – 8 Chicago 010 220 4xx – 9

E_Olson (1). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Kozma (2), Olson (2), Moreland (1), Davidson (1), Pinder (1), Soderstrom (1), Pederson (1), Bote (1). HR_Chapman (2), Pederson (3), Ortega (1). CS_Miller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin 3 2 1 1 1 4 Romo BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Smith BS, 0-2 1 4 2 2 0 1 Kolarek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Turley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 1

Chicago Williams 3 2 1 1 1 2 Kimbrel 1 1 1 1 0 0 Holder BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Rucker 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Maples 1 2 1 1 0 1 Jewell W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2

HBP_by_Kolarek (Miller).

WP_Rucker.

Balk_Romo.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_2:25. A_3,423

