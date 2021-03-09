Cubs 9, Athletics 8

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|27
|9
|11
|8
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bu.Reed pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lobaton c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Kozma ph
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Strumpf pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pderson lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|V.Mchin pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga pr
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Mreland dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dvidson ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|E.Sgard 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|I.Mller lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sdrstrm eh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|010
|131
|2xx
|–
|8
|Chicago
|010
|220
|4xx
|–
|9
E_Olson (1). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Kozma (2), Olson (2), Moreland (1), Davidson (1), Pinder (1), Soderstrom (1), Pederson (1), Bote (1). HR_Chapman (2), Pederson (3), Ortega (1). CS_Miller (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Romo BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Smith BS, 0-2
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kolarek H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Turley L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holder BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rucker
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jewell W, 1-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by_Kolarek (Miller).
WP_Rucker.
Balk_Romo.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Kyle McCrad.
T_2:25. A_3,423
