Cubs 9, Rangers 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|14
|9
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Gzman rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gmbrone pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jo.Jung 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Clbrson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strumpf 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Weber ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I.Vrgas rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Wsdom rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Gshue c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Payne ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
|Chicago
|100
|151
|1xx
|–
|9
E_Culberson (1), Ibanez (1), Hoerner (1), Vargas (1). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Dahl (1), Guzman (1), Hoerner (3), Weber (1), Gushue (1). HR_Baez (1), Strumpf (1). SB_Bryant (1), Hoerner (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arihara L, 0-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|King
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Ozuna
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Patton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brothers H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biagini
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Stewart (Trevino).
WP_Ozuna.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barret.
T_2:22. A_3,316
Comments