Sports News

Cubs 9, Rangers 0

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:41 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 0 2 0 Totals 35 9 14 9
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 0
N.Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 A.Rivas pr 1 1 0 0
Da.Dahl dh 3 0 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Gzman rf 2 0 1 0 Gmbrone pr 1 1 0 0
Trevino c 1 0 0 0 Pderson lf 2 1 2 2
Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 0 Martini pr 0 1 0 0
Na.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Ja.Baez dh 3 1 2 3
Clbrson ss 2 0 0 0 Avelino ph 1 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 2b 3 0 0 0
Strumpf 2b 1 1 1 1
Hoerner ss 3 1 2 1
A.Weber ss 1 0 1 0
I.Vrgas rf 3 0 1 1
P.Wsdom rf 1 0 0 0
Higgins c 2 0 0 0
T.Gshue c 2 0 1 1
T.Payne ph 1 1 1 0
Texas 000 000 0xx 0
Chicago 100 151 1xx 9

E_Culberson (1), Ibanez (1), Hoerner (1), Vargas (1). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Dahl (1), Guzman (1), Hoerner (3), Weber (1), Gushue (1). HR_Baez (1), Strumpf (1). SB_Bryant (1), Hoerner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Arihara L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 0 0
King 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 3
Gaviglio 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Ozuna 1 2 1 1 1 2
Patton 1 2 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Davies W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 0
Stewart H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brothers H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 1
Megill 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Stewart (Trevino).

WP_Ozuna.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barret.

T_2:22. A_3,316

Sports News

