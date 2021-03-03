Trending:
Sports News

Daly scores 23, Saint Joseph’s advances in A-10 tourney

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 2:32 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ryan Daly scored 23 points as Saint Joseph’s topped La Salle 72-66 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

The No. 13-seeded Hawks advance to meet No. 5 seed, UMass on Thursday.

Jordan Hall added 17 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (5-14). Taylor Funk added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jack Clark had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Explorers (9-16). Scott Spencer added 11 points. Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ leading scorer (10 ppg) scored two on 1-for-5 shooting before fouling out in 23 minutes.

While the Hawks are no strangers to the A-10 tournament, they had been 0-2 in first round games until Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

