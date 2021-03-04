Trending:
Daniels scores 15 to lift Prairie View over Southern 68-61

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 11:33 pm
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Prairie View stretched its winning streak to 12 games, beating Southern 68-61 on Thursday night.

D’Rell Roberts had 13 points for Prairie View (13-4, 12-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. added 12 points. Cam Mack had 11 points and nine assists.

Samkelo Cele had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (8-9, 8-5), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Jayden Saddler added 14 points. Kirk Parker had 12 rebounds.

