Davidson 99, George Mason 67

GEORGE MASON (13-9)
Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Greene 3-4 3-3 10, Hartwell 0-2 4-4 4, Kolek 2-5 3-3 9, Miller 5-10 5-6 15, Polite 1-6 1-2 3, Oduro 4-7 0-0 8, Frazier 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Haidara 1-4 0-2 2, Calixte 1-2 0-1 2, Henry 1-1 2-4 4, Tempchin 0-1 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 20-27 67.
DAVIDSON (13-7)
Brajkovic 6-10 1-2 17, Mennenga 2-5 0-0 4, Collins 1-5 0-0 3, Grady 10-16 8-8 32, Lee 8-12 1-2 20, M.Jones 4-5 0-0 9, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 0-0 0, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 1-2 0-0 3, Dibble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 99.
Halftime_Davidson 49-32. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 5-18 (Frazier 2-3, Kolek 2-5, Greene 1-2, Tempchin 0-1, Polite 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Miller 0-3), Davidson 17-31 (Brajkovic 4-5, Grady 4-8, B.Jones 3-4, Lee 3-7, M.Jones 1-1, Lanier 1-1, Collins 1-3, Mennenga 0-2). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_George Mason 26 (Miller, Oduro, Frazier 4), Davidson 30 (Grady 6). Assists_George Mason 8 (Oduro 3), Davidson 21 (Brajkovic 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 15, Davidson 22.
