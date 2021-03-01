Trending:
Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 7:07 pm
DAYTON (13-8)

Blakney 3-4 2-2 9, Tshimanga 2-4 1-2 5, Chatman 2-6 0-0 4, Crutcher 2-9 2-4 6, Watson 5-7 2-5 14, Brea 1-3 0-0 3, Amzil 3-3 2-2 9, Nwokeji 1-5 0-0 3, Weaver 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-44 9-15 55.

ST. BONAVENTURE (13-4)

Osunniyi 4-9 2-4 10, Adaway 7-15 0-1 17, Holmes 0-7 0-0 0, Lofton 3-12 2-2 9, Welch 3-11 0-0 8, Vasquez 1-6 5-6 8, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 9-13 52.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-12 (Watson 2-3, Amzil 1-1, Blakney 1-2, Nwokeji 1-2, Brea 1-3, Chatman 0-1), St. Bonaventure 7-24 (Adaway 3-7, Welch 2-7, Vasquez 1-3, Lofton 1-5, Holmes 0-2). Fouled Out_Crutcher. Rebounds_Dayton 33 (Tshimanga 7), St. Bonaventure 32 (Osunniyi 15). Assists_Dayton 10 (Crutcher 5), St. Bonaventure 12 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_Dayton 18, St. Bonaventure 14.

