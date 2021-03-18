On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dembele recalled by France after more than 2 years away

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 11:03 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele was recalled to the France squad on Thursday after an absence of more than two years.

Dembele, who helped France win the World Cup in 2018, last played for his country in November of that year against the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old Dembele has struggled with injury problems and inconsistency over the past two years. But he has found his form again to become a key player in Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman’s improving team, scoring eight goals to help the club move up to second place in the Spanish league and reach the Copa del Rey final.

France coach Didier Deschamps included Dembele in a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina this month.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Dembele has scored two goals in 21 appearances for France, 13 of which have been as a substitute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars