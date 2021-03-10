DePaul 70, Providence 62

DEPAUL (4-13)

Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Paulicap 0-3 1-2 1, Freeman-Liberty 9-17 3-7 21, Moore 8-13 2-3 21, Salnave 0-3 0-0 0, Weems 1-3 3-4 5, McCauley 2-7 3-4 8, Ongenda 2-3 3-4 7, Elvis 2-3 0-0 4, Hall 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-54 16-26 70.

PROVIDENCE (13-12)

Gantt 0-2 1-2 1, Horchler 5-13 3-6 17, Watson 7-11 4-9 18, Duke 2-9 3-4 7, Reeves 2-5 0-0 6, Bynum 2-9 1-2 5, Goodine 2-5 3-6 8, Breed 0-0 0-0 0, Fonts 0-0 0-0 0, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 15-29 62.

Halftime_Providence 36-35. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-16 (Moore 3-7, McCauley 1-6, Weems 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-2), Providence 7-24 (Horchler 4-9, Reeves 2-4, Goodine 1-4, Bynum 0-3, Duke 0-4). Rebounds_DePaul 40 (Paulicap 8), Providence 33 (Watson 8). Assists_DePaul 7 (Moore 3), Providence 11 (Duke 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 24, Providence 19.

