On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Despite some building blocks, Jaguars have holes everywhere

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:39 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-15)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Mike Glennon, CB D.J. Hayden, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Abry Jones, WR Chris Conley, WR Keelan Cole, DE Dawuane Smoot, CB Sidney Jones, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Chris Thompson, LB Kamalei Correa, OL Tyler Shatley, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DE Aaron Lynch, DL Adam Gotsis, TE Eric Saubert, DL Greg Mabin, S Josh Jones, P Dustin Colquitt.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Dakota Allen, OL K.C. McDermott, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DT Daniel Ekuale, DT Daniel Ross, OT Derwin Gray.

NEEDS: Although new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer inherited several building blocks — defensive end Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback CJ Henderson, receiver DJ Chark and running back James Robinson – he has holes nearly everywhere else. With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the team’s presumptive No. 1 draft pick next month, the team used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson and prevented him from hitting the open market. Robinson will be charged with protecting Lawrence’s blindside. Meyer made it clear he plans to start the team’s rebuild along the defensive line.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $73 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development