Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 4:20 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 2 13
Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667
Greene rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cameron cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torkelson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 3 0 0 .667
Núñez 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Dingler ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
H.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Short ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 1 0
Paredes 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Baddoo lf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .333
Haase lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 5 9
LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Torres ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Estrada 2b-3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500
1-Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stanton dh 2 0 1 1 1 1 .500
b-Seigler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Bruce 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Florial rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Higashioka c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wells c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Detroit 020 030 000_5 6 1
New York 100 000 010_2 4 0

a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th. b-flied out for Stanton in the 9th.

1-ran for Hicks in the 6th.

E_Ramos (1). LOB_Detroit 4, New York 5. 2B_H.Castro (1), Reyes (1), Stanton (1). HR_Baddoo (1), off Germán; Cabrera (1), off Green; Estrada (1), off Farmer. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (2), Cabrera 3 (3), Stanton (1), Estrada (1). SB_Short (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Paredes, Haase); New York 2 (Urshela, Frazier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramos, Candelario, Paredes, Urshela. GIDP_Paredes, Urshela, Sánchez.

DP_Detroit 2 (Paredes, Cabrera; H.Castro, Paredes, Cabrera); New York 1 (Wade, Duran, Alvarez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, W, 1-0 4 2-3 1 1 1 5 3 78 1.93
Holland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.00
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Farmer 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 9.00
Del Pozo, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 0 4 64 4.50
Green 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 23 40.50
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
King 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Gil 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

HBP_Germán (Paredes). WP_Ureña, McClain.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:48. A_2,515 (11,026).

