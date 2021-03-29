Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|2
|13
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Greene rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cameron cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torkelson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.667
|Núñez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schoop dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Dingler ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Estrada 2b-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|1-Allen pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|b-Seigler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Bruce 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Alvarez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Florial rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wells c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LaMarre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|020
|030
|000_5
|6
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|010_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th. b-flied out for Stanton in the 9th.
1-ran for Hicks in the 6th.
E_Ramos (1). LOB_Detroit 4, New York 5. 2B_H.Castro (1), Reyes (1), Stanton (1). HR_Baddoo (1), off Germán; Cabrera (1), off Green; Estrada (1), off Farmer. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (2), Cabrera 3 (3), Stanton (1), Estrada (1). SB_Short (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Paredes, Haase); New York 2 (Urshela, Frazier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ramos, Candelario, Paredes, Urshela. GIDP_Paredes, Urshela, Sánchez.
DP_Detroit 2 (Paredes, Cabrera; H.Castro, Paredes, Cabrera); New York 1 (Wade, Duran, Alvarez).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|78
|1.93
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.00
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
|Del Pozo, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|64
|4.50
|Green
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|40.50
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Gil
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
HBP_Germán (Paredes). WP_Ureña, McClain.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:48. A_2,515 (11,026).
Comments