Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 2 13 Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667 Greene rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torkelson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 3 0 0 .667 Núñez 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Dingler ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 H.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Short ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garneau c 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Paredes 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .333 Haase lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 5 9 LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torres ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Estrada 2b-3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500 1-Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stanton dh 2 0 1 1 1 1 .500 b-Seigler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Bruce 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Alvarez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Florial rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Higashioka c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wells c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Detroit 020 030 000_5 6 1 New York 100 000 010_2 4 0

a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th. b-flied out for Stanton in the 9th.

1-ran for Hicks in the 6th.

E_Ramos (1). LOB_Detroit 4, New York 5. 2B_H.Castro (1), Reyes (1), Stanton (1). HR_Baddoo (1), off Germán; Cabrera (1), off Green; Estrada (1), off Farmer. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (2), Cabrera 3 (3), Stanton (1), Estrada (1). SB_Short (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Paredes, Haase); New York 2 (Urshela, Frazier). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramos, Candelario, Paredes, Urshela. GIDP_Paredes, Urshela, Sánchez.

DP_Detroit 2 (Paredes, Cabrera; H.Castro, Paredes, Cabrera); New York 1 (Wade, Duran, Alvarez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, W, 1-0 4 2-3 1 1 1 5 3 78 1.93 Holland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.00 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Farmer 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 9.00 Del Pozo, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 0 4 64 4.50 Green 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 23 40.50 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 King 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Gil 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 McClain 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

HBP_Germán (Paredes). WP_Ureña, McClain.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:48. A_2,515 (11,026).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.