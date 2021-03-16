Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 12, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 7:25 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 34 12 9 10
M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0
S.Brown lf 1 0 0 0 McCrthy lf 0 0 0 1
J.Lwrie 2b 3 1 1 1 K.Marte cf 2 2 1 1
P.Kozma 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 0 0
M.Olson dh 3 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 2 2 3
Dvidson pr 2 1 1 0 Qrecuto ss 2 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 2
C.Pnder lf 2 1 2 1 Holaday c 1 1 0 0
C.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 1
Mreland 1b 2 0 0 1 C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 1
J.Wlson rf 1 0 1 0 St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0 T.Clrke rp 1 0 0 0
V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 4 1 1 1
E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba 2b 3 1 0 0
Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Bmgrner sp 1 1 0 0
A.Allen c 3 0 2 0 P.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0
Sdrstrm pr 1 0 1 0
Oakland 000 201 000 3
Arizona 105 010 05x 12

E_Andrus (2), Querecuto (2). DP_Oakland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Wilson (1), Soderstrom (3), Peralta (3), Cabrera (2), Querecuto (3), Escobar (1), Thompson (1). HR_Lowrie (1), Pinder (2), Marte (2), Cabrera (1). SF_Moreland.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Luzardo L, 1-1 2 1-3 5 6 5 1 3
Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 2 1 1 1 0 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1
Angulo 1-3 3 5 5 3 1
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Arizona
Bumgarner W, 2-0 4 3 2 2 0 3
Clippard 1 1 0 0 1 1
Swarzak 1 1 1 1 2 0
Clarke S, 1-2 3 4 0 0 0 2

WP_Luzardo, Angulo, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jordan Bake.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:01. A_2,232

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency