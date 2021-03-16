Diamondbacks 12, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|12
|9
|10
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Marte cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Dvidson pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Qrecuto ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Holaday c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Clrke rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bmgrner sp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sdrstrm pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|201
|000
|–
|3
|Arizona
|105
|010
|05x
|–
|12
E_Andrus (2), Querecuto (2). DP_Oakland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Wilson (1), Soderstrom (3), Peralta (3), Cabrera (2), Querecuto (3), Escobar (1), Thompson (1). HR_Lowrie (1), Pinder (2), Marte (2), Cabrera (1). SF_Moreland.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|1
|3
|Acevedo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Angulo
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W, 2-0
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Clippard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke S, 1-2
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Luzardo, Angulo, Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jordan Bake.
T_3:01. A_2,232
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments