Diamondbacks 12, Athletics 3

Oakland Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 34 12 9 10 M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 S.Brown lf 1 0 0 0 McCrthy lf 0 0 0 1 J.Lwrie 2b 3 1 1 1 K.Marte cf 2 2 1 1 P.Kozma 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 0 0 M.Olson dh 3 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 2 2 3 Dvidson pr 2 1 1 0 Qrecuto ss 2 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 2 C.Pnder lf 2 1 2 1 Holaday c 1 1 0 0 C.Thmas lf 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 1 C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 1 J.Wlson rf 1 0 1 0 St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0 T.Clrke rp 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 4 1 1 1 E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba 2b 3 1 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Bmgrner sp 1 1 0 0 A.Allen c 3 0 2 0 P.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 Sdrstrm pr 1 0 1 0

Oakland 000 201 000 – 3 Arizona 105 010 05x – 12

E_Andrus (2), Querecuto (2). DP_Oakland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Arizona 4. 2B_Wilson (1), Soderstrom (3), Peralta (3), Cabrera (2), Querecuto (3), Escobar (1), Thompson (1). HR_Lowrie (1), Pinder (2), Marte (2), Cabrera (1). SF_Moreland.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Luzardo L, 1-1 2 1-3 5 6 5 1 3 Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith 2 1 1 1 0 2 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 Angulo 1-3 3 5 5 3 1 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 2 0

Arizona Bumgarner W, 2-0 4 3 2 2 0 3 Clippard 1 1 0 0 1 1 Swarzak 1 1 1 1 2 0 Clarke S, 1-2 3 4 0 0 0 2

WP_Luzardo, Angulo, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jordan Bake.

T_3:01. A_2,232

