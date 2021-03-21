Diamondbacks 4, White Sox 4

Chicago Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 35 4 8 4 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 1 Gnzalez rf 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c- 0 1 0 0 Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 0 Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 Mthisen pr 2 1 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Beckham ph 0 1 0 0 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 1 0 Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 C.Perez ph 1 1 1 1 Thmpson ph 1 0 0 0 Mrcedes dh 3 0 2 2 J.Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0 Sanchez pr 0 1 0 0 D.Vrsho rf 4 1 2 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Rmllard ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera c 1 0 1 0 Rynolds 3b 4 0 1 1 T.Clrke sp 1 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 3 0 0 1 Le.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 004 – 4 Arizona 000 022 000 – 4

E_Reynolds 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Perez (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Vaughn (1). HR_Ahmed (1). SF_Peralta.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Rodon 4 1 0 0 0 5 Lopez 3 6 4 4 2 1 Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 2 Paulino 1 0 0 0 0 3

Arizona Clarke 4 2 0 0 0 2 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 1 Beasley H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 2 Aguilar 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Mella BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Lopez (Holaday).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barret.

T_2:46. A_2,424

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.