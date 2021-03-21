On Air: This Just In!
Diamondbacks 4, White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 7:09 pm
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 35 4 8 4
A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 1
Gnzalez rf 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
J.Lcroy c- 0 1 0 0 Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 0
Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 Mthisen pr 2 1 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0
Beckham ph 0 1 0 0 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 1 0
Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2
C.Perez ph 1 1 1 1 Thmpson ph 1 0 0 0
Mrcedes dh 3 0 2 2 J.Rojas 2b 4 1 1 0
Sanchez pr 0 1 0 0 D.Vrsho rf 4 1 2 0
Collins c 3 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Rmllard ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera c 1 0 1 0
Rynolds 3b 4 0 1 1 T.Clrke sp 1 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 3 0 0 1
Le.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 004 4
Arizona 000 022 000 4

E_Reynolds 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Perez (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Vaughn (1). HR_Ahmed (1). SF_Peralta.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon 4 1 0 0 0 5
Lopez 3 6 4 4 2 1
Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 2
Paulino 1 0 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Clarke 4 2 0 0 0 2
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 1
Beasley H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 2
Aguilar 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Mella BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Lopez (Holaday).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barret.

T_2:46. A_2,424

