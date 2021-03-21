Diamondbacks 4, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lcroy c-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ritchie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Perez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thmpson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Clrke sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Le.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004
|–
|4
|Arizona
|000
|022
|000
|–
|4
E_Reynolds 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Perez (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Vaughn (1). HR_Ahmed (1). SF_Peralta.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodon
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Lopez
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paulino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clarke
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beasley H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aguilar
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Mella BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Lopez (Holaday).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Lance Barret.
T_2:46. A_2,424
