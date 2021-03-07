Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hrmsllo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Marte cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mthisen pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Weber ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Young 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strumpf 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Avelino 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Amaya dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lobaton ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|102
|000
|100
|–
|4
|Arizona
|003
|200
|00x
|–
|5
DP_Chicago 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Lobaton (1), Marte (4), Beer (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Rizzo (2), Contreras (1), Vogt (1). SB_Miller (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alzolay L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Nance
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stock
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Soria W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Devenski H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Green H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ginkel H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castellanos S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Green (Hermosillo), Ginkel (Miller).
WP_Stock, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:44. A_2,299
