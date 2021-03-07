Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 J.Rojas ss 3 1 2 0
Hrmsllo cf 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0
Cntrras c 1 1 1 1 K.Marte cf 2 1 2 1
Higgins c 1 0 1 1 Mthisen pr 1 0 0 0
K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0 Escobar dh 3 0 1 2
A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer ph 1 0 1 0
Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
I.Mller rf 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 0 0
P.Wsdom lf 0 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt c 2 1 1 2
A.Weber ss 1 0 0 0 A.Young 3b 2 0 0 0
Martini lf 3 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 3 0 0 0
Strumpf 2b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 0 0
R.Ortga cf 2 0 0 0 Frchild lf 2 1 1 0
Avelino 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Amaya dh 2 1 1 0
Lobaton ph 2 1 1 0
Chicago 102 000 100 4
Arizona 003 200 00x 5

DP_Chicago 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Lobaton (1), Marte (4), Beer (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Rizzo (2), Contreras (1), Vogt (1). SB_Miller (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta 2 1 0 0 1 0
Alzolay L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 5 5 2 0
Nance 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stock 1 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Kelly 3 4 3 3 1 2
Soria W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Devenski H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 2
Green H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Ginkel H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Castellanos S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Green (Hermosillo), Ginkel (Miller).

WP_Stock, Kelly.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:44. A_2,299

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday