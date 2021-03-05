On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 5, Reds 3

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 3 9 2
J.Rojas ss 4 2 2 5 K.Frmer ss 2 0 0 0
McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
Mthisen 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Pyton rf 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly dh 4 0 1 0 N.Snzel cf 3 1 2 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0 Hineman cf 1 0 0 0
D.Ellis pr 1 0 0 0 A.Aqino lf 3 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 2 0 1 0
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 1 1 0
A.Young lf 2 1 0 0 Rbinson c 1 0 0 0
Qrecuto lf 1 0 0 0 StrGrdn dh 3 0 1 0
D.Vrsho c 3 0 1 0 Ch.Okey ph 1 0 0 0
Ritchie c 1 0 1 0 J.India 2b 2 1 1 1
Frchild cf 4 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0
P.Smith rf 3 2 3 0 Rdrguez 3b 4 0 2 0
C.Lopes 2b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 1 0
Arizona 002 300 000 5
Cincinnati 110 100 000 3

DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Kelly (1), Varsho (1), Smith (2), Senzel (1). HR_Rojas 2 (3), Senzel (1), India (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Frankoff 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Moll W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke H, 1 3 3 1 1 1 4
Crichton H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2
Aguilar H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Roney S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 3 0
Cincinnati
De Leon 3 4 2 2 1 4
Lorenzen L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Pidich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 3
Shipley 1 1 0 0 0 3
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Frankoff (India), De Leon (Cabrera).

PB_Varsho.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Gabe Morale.

T_3:12. A_2,211

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday