Diamondbacks 5, Reds 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|
|J.Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|K.Frmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Pyton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hineman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Young lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|StrGrdn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Vrsho c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ch.Okey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ritchie c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.India 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frchild cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|002
|300
|000
|–
|5
|Cincinnati
|110
|100
|000
|–
|3
DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Kelly (1), Varsho (1), Smith (2), Senzel (1). HR_Rojas 2 (3), Senzel (1), India (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frankoff
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Moll W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke H, 1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Crichton H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Aguilar H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roney S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Leon
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Lorenzen L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Pidich
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shipley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biddle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Frankoff (India), De Leon (Cabrera).
PB_Varsho.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Gabe Morale.
T_3:12. A_2,211
