Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 10 5 Totals 32 2 5 2
K.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 2 1 1 0
McCrthy pr 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0
Lcastro lf 3 1 1 0 K.Lewis cf 2 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 2 1 1 0 B.Bshop pr 1 1 0 0
Escobar dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
Mroglio ph 0 0 0 0 Mrmljos 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 2 1 1 2 T.Mrphy dh 2 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 E.Filia ph 2 0 0 1
J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0
Qrecuto 2b 2 0 1 2 J.Witte pr 1 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 1 1
D.Leyba 3b 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 2 1 2 0 E.White 1b 3 0 0 0
Herrera c 0 0 0 0 O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0
Mthisen 3b 2 1 1 0 J.Frley lf 2 0 0 0
Frchild rf 2 1 1 1 Lberato lf 1 0 1 0
Hggerty 2b 2 0 1 0
D.Wlton 2b 2 0 0 0
Arizona 000 121 002 6
Seattle 000 002 000 2

DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Trammell (4), Liberato (1). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Walker (3). SF_Walker, Fairchild.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 5
Mella H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mantiply H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H, 2 2 1-3 1 2 2 4 1
Moll H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castellanos H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Navas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Newsome L, 1-1 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Misiewicz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 2 2 1 0
Chargois 1 2 1 1 1 2
Fletcher 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 0
Sewald 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Ramirez (Marte).

WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tripp Gibso.

T_3:23. A_1,875

