Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|K.Marte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Lewis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Bshop pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mroglio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Mrphy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Filia ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Witte pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Leyba 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Frley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frchild rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lberato lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hggerty 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Wlton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|121
|002
|–
|6
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000
|–
|2
DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Trammell (4), Liberato (1). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Walker (3). SF_Walker, Fairchild.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener W, 1-0
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Mella H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H, 2
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Moll H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castellanos H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newsome L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Misiewicz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chargois
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fletcher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sewald
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Ramirez (Marte).
WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tripp Gibso.
T_3:23. A_1,875
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments