Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 2

Arizona Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 10 5 Totals 32 2 5 2 K.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 2 1 1 0 McCrthy pr 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 3 1 1 0 K.Lewis cf 2 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 2 1 1 0 B.Bshop pr 1 1 0 0 Escobar dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 Mroglio ph 0 0 0 0 Mrmljos 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 1 1 2 T.Mrphy dh 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 E.Filia ph 2 0 0 1 J.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 0 1 2 J.Witte pr 1 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 1 1 D.Leyba 3b 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 2 1 2 0 E.White 1b 3 0 0 0 Herrera c 0 0 0 0 O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 2 1 1 0 J.Frley lf 2 0 0 0 Frchild rf 2 1 1 1 Lberato lf 1 0 1 0 Hggerty 2b 2 0 1 0 D.Wlton 2b 2 0 0 0

Arizona 000 121 002 – 6 Seattle 000 002 000 – 2

DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Trammell (4), Liberato (1). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Walker (3). SF_Walker, Fairchild.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Widener W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 5 Mella H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mantiply H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Martin H, 2 2 1-3 1 2 2 4 1 Moll H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castellanos H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Navas 1 1 0 0 0 1

Seattle Newsome L, 1-1 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 Misiewicz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 2 2 1 0 Chargois 1 2 1 1 1 2 Fletcher 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 0 Sewald 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Ramirez (Marte).

WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tripp Gibso.

T_3:23. A_1,875

