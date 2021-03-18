On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 7

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 7 12 5 Totals 31 7 14 6
M.Betts rf 4 2 3 0 Peralta lf 4 2 3 3
C.Sager ss 4 0 1 1 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 1 0 0 0
M.Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 3 2
W.Smith c 3 1 3 0 McCrthy ph 1 0 0 0
R.Rvelo lf 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0
Bllnger cf 4 1 2 1 St.Vogt c 2 0 0 0
Pollock lf 1 0 0 2 Holaday c 1 0 1 0
El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Qrecuto pr 0 1 0 0
Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Rojas 2b 4 0 2 1
D.Price sp 2 1 1 0 Thmpson cf 4 1 1 0
A.Burns ph 1 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 2 1 1 0
M.Kelly sp 1 1 1 0
Mthisen ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 122 010 1xx 7
Arizona 002 400 1xx 7

E_Soto (1), Thompson (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Betts (2), Lux (2), Cabrera (3), Escobar (2), Holaday (1), Thompson (2). HR_Bellinger (1), Peralta (2), Cabrera (2). CS_Peralta (1). SF_Pollock 2.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Price 2 2-3 7 2 2 1 1
Santana BS, 0-1 1 1-3 5 4 4 0 2
Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 1 2
Grove BS, 1-2 2 2 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Kelly 4 8 6 4 1 1
Mantiply BS, 0-1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mella 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Mantiply.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:27. A_2,283

