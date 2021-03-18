Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 7

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 7 12 5 Totals 31 7 14 6 M.Betts rf 4 2 3 0 Peralta lf 4 2 3 3 C.Sager ss 4 0 1 1 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 3 2 W.Smith c 3 1 3 0 McCrthy ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo lf 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger cf 4 1 2 1 St.Vogt c 2 0 0 0 Pollock lf 1 0 0 2 Holaday c 1 0 1 0 El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Qrecuto pr 0 1 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Rojas 2b 4 0 2 1 D.Price sp 2 1 1 0 Thmpson cf 4 1 1 0 A.Burns ph 1 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 2 1 1 0 M.Kelly sp 1 1 1 0 Mthisen ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 122 010 1xx – 7 Arizona 002 400 1xx – 7

E_Soto (1), Thompson (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Betts (2), Lux (2), Cabrera (3), Escobar (2), Holaday (1), Thompson (2). HR_Bellinger (1), Peralta (2), Cabrera (2). CS_Peralta (1). SF_Pollock 2.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Price 2 2-3 7 2 2 1 1 Santana BS, 0-1 1 1-3 5 4 4 0 2 Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 1 2 Grove BS, 1-2 2 2 1 1 0 0

Arizona Kelly 4 8 6 4 1 1 Mantiply BS, 0-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mella 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Mantiply.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:27. A_2,283

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.