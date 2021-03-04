Diamondbacks 9, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|15
|9
|
|Jon.Jay lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Br.Lund lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|K.Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ke.Wong 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gsselin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jackson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Young 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Marsh dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Li.Soto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Thiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mthisen 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Myfield ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frchild rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|000
|–
|2
|Arizona
|112
|122
|00x
|–
|9
E_Adell (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B_Barreto (2), Marte (1), Smith (1), Ahmed (2). 3B_Marsh (1). HR_Rojas (1), Varsho (1), Escobar (1), Thompson (2). SB_Lagares 2 (3), Ahmed (1), Thompson (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Pena
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Yan
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Reed
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Buchter H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duplantier
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez H, 1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Buttrey (Mathisen).
PB_Vogt.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:41. A_2,100
