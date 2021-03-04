On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 9, Angels 2

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:05 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 1 Totals 38 9 15 9
Jon.Jay lf 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 4 1 1 1
Br.Lund lf 1 0 0 0 Qrecuto ss 1 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 2 1 K.Marte cf 3 1 2 1
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 1 1 1
J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 2 0 1 1
Ke.Wong 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 2 1 1 0
Gsselin 2b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1
Jackson 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Young 3b 1 0 1 0
B.Marsh dh 2 1 1 0 St.Vogt c 3 0 1 0
Li.Soto ph 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Adell rf 2 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 2 1 1 0
Schbler rf 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 1 1
M.Thiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 4 2 3 1
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 D.Leyba dh 3 0 0 0
Grterol c 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer ph 1 0 0 0
Barreto ss 2 1 1 0 Mthisen 1b 2 1 1 2
Myfield ss 1 0 0 0 Frchild rf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 011 000 2
Arizona 112 122 00x 9

E_Adell (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B_Barreto (2), Marte (1), Smith (1), Ahmed (2). 3B_Marsh (1). HR_Rojas (1), Varsho (1), Escobar (1), Thompson (2). SB_Lagares 2 (3), Ahmed (1), Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 5
Pena 1 4 2 2 0 1
Buttrey 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bard 1 2 2 2 1 1
Yan 2 4 2 2 1 1
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Bumgarner W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 6
Buchter H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Duplantier 2 1 1 0 0 1
Lopez H, 1 3 2 1 1 0 4
Bukauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Buttrey (Mathisen).

PB_Vogt.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:41. A_2,100

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary