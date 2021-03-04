Trending:
Sports News

Diawara leads Stetson over Bellarmine 73-70 in Atlantic Sun

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:48 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mahamadou Diawara had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 seed Stetson to a 73-70 win over second-seeded Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Diawara made a go-ahead layup with 29 seconds left and teammate Christiaan Jones added two free throws with 0.2 remaining to seal it.

Stetson advances to play top-seeded Liberty on Friday.

Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (11-13). Rob Perry added six assists.

Dylan Penn had 19 points for the Knights (13-7). CJ Fleming added 18 points and Pedro Bradshaw had 10 points.

