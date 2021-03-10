Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Peralta lf 3 1 1 2 M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0
Frchild lf 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 2 1 0 0
C.Kelly dh 3 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 2 1 1 2
Se.Beer ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo pr 1 0 1 1
J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 1 0
Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 0 0 0 0
Thmpson rf 4 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0 S.Brman c 1 0 1 0
Herrera c 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor 3b 2 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 2 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0
D.Vrsho cf 2 1 0 0 M.Beaty lf 2 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 Za.Reks lf 2 0 1 0
A.Young 3b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 0 0
Dvidson ph 2 0 0 0
Gav.Lux 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Busch 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0
Ry.Noda cf 1 0 0 0
Arizona 100 010 00x 2
Los Angeles 002 000 01x 3

E_Leyba (1), Taylor (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kelly (2), Ravelo (2). HR_Peralta (1), Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Frankoff 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 4
Mantiply 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 1 1
Swarzak 1 1 0 0 1 3
Ginkel L, 0-1 1 2 1 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw 3 2 1 1 0 3
Jansen H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Treinen BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cleavinger W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Treinen (Varsho).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Sega.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:21. A_2,311

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people