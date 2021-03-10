Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 6 3 Peralta lf 3 1 1 2 M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Frchild lf 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 2 1 0 0 C.Kelly dh 3 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 2 1 1 2 Se.Beer ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo pr 1 0 1 1 J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 1 0 Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 0 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 4 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0 S.Brman c 1 0 1 0 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor 3b 2 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 2 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 1 0 0 M.Beaty lf 2 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 Za.Reks lf 2 0 1 0 A.Young 3b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 0 0 Dvidson ph 2 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Busch 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 Ry.Noda cf 1 0 0 0

Arizona 100 010 00x – 2 Los Angeles 002 000 01x – 3

E_Leyba (1), Taylor (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kelly (2), Ravelo (2). HR_Peralta (1), Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Frankoff 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 4 Mantiply 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 1 1 Swarzak 1 1 0 0 1 3 Ginkel L, 0-1 1 2 1 0 1 2

Los Angeles Kershaw 3 2 1 1 0 3 Jansen H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Treinen BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 2 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cleavinger W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Treinen (Varsho).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:21. A_2,311

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.