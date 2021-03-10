Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Se.Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mthisen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Young 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dvidson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Busch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ry.Noda cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|100
|010
|00x
|–
|2
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|01x
|–
|3
E_Leyba (1), Taylor (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Kelly (2), Ravelo (2). HR_Peralta (1), Seager (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frankoff
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beasley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ginkel L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jansen H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleavinger W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Treinen (Varsho).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Sega.
T_2:21. A_2,311
