Sports News

Dodgers 4, Mariners 4

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 4 5 4 Totals 26 4 5 3
Crwford ss 0 1 0 0 M.Betts rf 0 1 0 0
Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 2 0 0 0
D.Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 1 1 1 2
J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0 Estevez ss 1 0 0 0
T.Frnce 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Hoese 3b 1 0 1 1
K.Lewis cf 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 0 1 Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
Trmmell lf 3 0 1 0 De.Mann 2b 1 0 0 0
E.White 1b 2 1 0 0 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0
Mrmljos dh 2 1 1 0 A.Burns lf 1 0 0 0
J.Frley rf 3 1 2 3 M.Beaty dh 2 0 0 0
S.Neuse ph 1 0 1 0
Dvidson 1b 2 1 1 0
R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0
McKstry cf 2 1 1 0
J.Otman cf 1 0 0 0
Seattle 100 300 0xx 4
Los Angeles 200 020 0xx 4

E_France (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fraley (1). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (3). SB_Crawford (2). CS_Trammell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 3 1 2 2 2 3
Elias H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fletcher H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Montero BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brennan 1 0 0 0 2 1
Los Angeles
Bauer 3 1-3 3 1 1 4 4
Robertson BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 3 0
Gonsolin 3 0 0 0 0 5

HBP_by_Flexen (Betts), Bauer (France).

WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:33. A_2,343

Sports News

