Dodgers 4, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|3
|
|Crwford ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Betts rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hoese 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Lewis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|De.Mann 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Burns lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|M.Beaty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Neuse ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dvidson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKstry cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Otman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|100
|300
|0xx
|–
|4
|Los Angeles
|200
|020
|0xx
|–
|4
E_France (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fraley (1). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (3). SB_Crawford (2). CS_Trammell (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Elias H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brennan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Robertson BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Gonsolin
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
HBP_by_Flexen (Betts), Bauer (France).
WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:33. A_2,343
Comments