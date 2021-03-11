Dodgers 4, Mariners 4

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 4 5 4 Totals 26 4 5 3 Crwford ss 0 1 0 0 M.Betts rf 0 1 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 2 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 1 1 1 2 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0 Estevez ss 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Hoese 3b 1 0 1 1 K.Lewis cf 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 1 Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 Trmmell lf 3 0 1 0 De.Mann 2b 1 0 0 0 E.White 1b 2 1 0 0 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0 Mrmljos dh 2 1 1 0 A.Burns lf 1 0 0 0 J.Frley rf 3 1 2 3 M.Beaty dh 2 0 0 0 S.Neuse ph 1 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 2 1 1 0 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0 McKstry cf 2 1 1 0 J.Otman cf 1 0 0 0

Seattle 100 300 0xx – 4 Los Angeles 200 020 0xx – 4

E_France (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fraley (1). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (3). SB_Crawford (2). CS_Trammell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen 3 1 2 2 2 3 Elias H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fletcher H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Montero BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 2 Brennan 1 0 0 0 2 1

Los Angeles Bauer 3 1-3 3 1 1 4 4 Robertson BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 3 0 Gonsolin 3 0 0 0 0 5

HBP_by_Flexen (Betts), Bauer (France).

WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:33. A_2,343

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.