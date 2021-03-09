Dodgers 5, Reds 3

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 30 3 6 3 C.Tylor cf 3 1 1 2 Akiyama lf 2 0 0 0 K.Hoese 3b 1 0 0 0 Blndino 2b 0 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 1 1 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Otman pr 2 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 1 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 M.Vrgas pr 2 0 0 0 J.India 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Smith c 1 0 1 1 A.Lopez 3b 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 De.Mann 2b 1 0 1 0 N.Snzel cf 2 1 1 1 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0 Hineman cf 1 1 1 0 A.Burns pr 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 M.Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 0 D.Pters rf 1 0 0 0 StrGrdn ss 3 0 1 2 L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Busch ph 1 1 1 1 K.Hlder dh 3 0 0 0 Estevez ss 2 1 1 0 El.Soto ph 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 004 000 001 – 5 Cincinnati 000 010 200 – 3

DP_Los Angeles 3, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Turner (1), Gale (1), Delmonico (1). HR_Taylor (2), Busch (1), Senzel (2). SB_Burns (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Nelson W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gray 2 1 1 1 1 3 Pepiot H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 Vesia H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Knack S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Gutierrez 2 0 0 0 1 4 Shipley L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 1 0 Santillan 2 0 0 0 3 3 O’Brien 1 0 0 0 1 3 Takahashi 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pidich 1 1 0 0 0 3 Moreta 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Gutierrez (Smith).

WP_Gray, Gutierrez, Moreta.

Balk_Moreta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:56. A_2,211

