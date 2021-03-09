Dodgers 5, Reds 3

|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|C.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Akiyama lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hoese 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Otman pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Vrgas pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.India 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Lopez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Mann 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Snzel cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Burns pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Pters rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|StrGrdn ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Busch ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Hlder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|El.Soto ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|001
|–
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|200
|–
|3
DP_Los Angeles 3, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Turner (1), Gale (1), Delmonico (1). HR_Taylor (2), Busch (1), Senzel (2). SB_Burns (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nelson W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gray
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Pepiot H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Vesia H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knack S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Shipley L, 0-1
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Santillan
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|O’Brien
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Takahashi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pidich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by_Gutierrez (Smith).
WP_Gray, Gutierrez, Moreta.
Balk_Moreta.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:56. A_2,211
