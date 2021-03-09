Trending:
Dodgers 5, Reds 3

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 30 3 6 3
C.Tylor cf 3 1 1 2 Akiyama lf 2 0 0 0
K.Hoese 3b 1 0 0 0 Blndino 2b 0 0 0 0
M.Muncy 1b 1 1 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Otman pr 2 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 1 0 1 0
J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
M.Vrgas pr 2 0 0 0 J.India 2b 1 0 0 0
W.Smith c 1 0 1 1 A.Lopez 3b 1 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
De.Mann 2b 1 0 1 0 N.Snzel cf 2 1 1 1
Pollock lf 2 0 0 0 Hineman cf 1 1 1 0
A.Burns pr 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0
M.Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 0
D.Pters rf 1 0 0 0 StrGrdn ss 3 0 1 2
L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 0 1 0
M.Busch ph 1 1 1 1 K.Hlder dh 3 0 0 0
Estevez ss 2 1 1 0
El.Soto ph 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 004 000 001 5
Cincinnati 000 010 200 3

DP_Los Angeles 3, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Turner (1), Gale (1), Delmonico (1). HR_Taylor (2), Busch (1), Senzel (2). SB_Burns (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Nelson W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gray 2 1 1 1 1 3
Pepiot H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Vesia H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Knack S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Gutierrez 2 0 0 0 1 4
Shipley L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 1 0
Santillan 2 0 0 0 3 3
O’Brien 1 0 0 0 1 3
Takahashi 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pidich 1 1 0 0 0 3
Moreta 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Gutierrez (Smith).

WP_Gray, Gutierrez, Moreta.

Balk_Moreta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:56. A_2,211

