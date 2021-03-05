Dodgers 7, Royals 5

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 36 5 9 4 M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 2 0 A.Burns 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Dngan 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 2 1 1 0 N.Lftin 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Busch 2b 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 1 J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. pr 3 0 1 0 Estevez ss 0 0 0 1 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 1 1 1 0 Er.Pena rf 1 0 0 0 Ry.Noda rf 2 0 0 0 S.Mtias ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Za.Reks lf 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor cf 3 2 2 4 H.Dzier 3b 1 1 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 2 1 1 0 Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Tylor cf 2 1 2 2 R.Rvelo 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 1 0 1 1 M.Beaty lf 3 1 2 0 McBroom dh 4 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Strling lf 2 0 0 0 L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 K.Hoese ph 1 1 1 1 Olvares ph 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 1 1 1 0

Los Angeles 010 041 010 – 7 Kansas City 001 200 011 – 5

E_Burns (1), Busch (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Taylor (1), Merrifield (1), Mondesi (1), Taylor (1), Pratto (2). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Taylor (1), Hoese (1), Taylor (1). SF_Estevez, Isbel.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw 2 2 0 0 0 2 Kickham W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 Vesia H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 0 Romero S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

Kansas City Keller 3 4 1 1 2 1 Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kowar L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 1 Skoglund 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 1 1 1 1 2 1 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Skoglund (Busch).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_3:16. A_2,056

