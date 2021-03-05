Dodgers 7, Royals 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Burns 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Lftin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Busch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. pr
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estevez ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Er.Pena rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ry.Noda rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Beaty lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|McBroom dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hoese ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olvares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|041
|010
|–
|7
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|011
|–
|5
E_Burns (1), Busch (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Taylor (1), Merrifield (1), Mondesi (1), Taylor (1), Pratto (2). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Taylor (1), Hoese (1), Taylor (1). SF_Estevez, Isbel.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kickham W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Vesia H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pazos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Romero S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Lovelady
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kowar L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Skoglund
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Skoglund (Busch).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Kyle McCrad.
T_3:16. A_2,056
