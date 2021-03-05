On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Dodgers 7, Royals 5

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:38 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 36 5 9 4
M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 2 0
A.Burns 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Dngan 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 2 1 1 0 N.Lftin 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Busch 2b 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 1
J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. pr 3 0 1 0
Estevez ss 0 0 0 1 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Muncy 1b 1 1 1 0 Er.Pena rf 1 0 0 0
Ry.Noda rf 2 0 0 0 S.Mtias ph 1 0 0 0
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Za.Reks lf 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor cf 3 2 2 4 H.Dzier 3b 1 1 0 0
D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 2 1 1 0
Gav.Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Tylor cf 2 1 2 2
R.Rvelo 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 1 0 1 1
M.Beaty lf 3 1 2 0 McBroom dh 4 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Strling lf 2 0 0 0
L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
K.Hoese ph 1 1 1 1 Olvares ph 1 0 0 0
N.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0
N.Prtto 1b 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles 010 041 010 7
Kansas City 001 200 011 5

E_Burns (1), Busch (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Taylor (1), Merrifield (1), Mondesi (1), Taylor (1), Pratto (2). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Taylor (1), Hoese (1), Taylor (1). SF_Estevez, Isbel.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 2 2 0 0 0 2
Kickham W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Vesia H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 0
Romero S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller 3 4 1 1 2 1
Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kowar L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 1
Skoglund 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 1 1 1 1 2 1
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Skoglund (Busch).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_3:16. A_2,056

