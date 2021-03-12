Dodgers 9, Indians 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|23
|2
|6
|2
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|El.Soto pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|De.Mann pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Buers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Vrgas pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dvidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKstry rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Burns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ke.Ruiz eh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|024
|3xx
|–
|9
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|xxx
|–
|2
DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Barnes (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Muncy (1), Barnes (1). SB_Hernandez (1), Ramirez (2), Rosario (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Price W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hentges
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Plutko
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gose H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Karinchak L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McCarty
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
WP_Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Blakne.
T_2:15. A_
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments