Sports News

Dodgers 9, Indians 2

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:27 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 9 11 9 Totals 23 2 6 2
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 0
Za.Reks lf 1 1 1 1 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0
El.Soto pr 1 2 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2
J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0
De.Mann pr 1 1 0 0 J.Nylor rf 3 0 1 0
M.Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Buers 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 2 1 2 1 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0
M.Vrgas pr 1 1 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 1 2 3
Ed.Rios dh 2 0 0 0
Dvidson ph 1 0 0 0
McKstry rf 2 0 1 1
A.Burns ph 1 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 2 1 0 0
Ke.Ruiz eh 1 0 1 2
Los Angeles 000 024 3xx 9
Cleveland 002 000 xxx 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Barnes (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Muncy (1), Barnes (1). SB_Hernandez (1), Ramirez (2), Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 3 5 2 2 0 4
Price W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Hentges 2 0 0 0 1 2
Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gose H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 0
Karinchak L, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
McCarty 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Johnson 1 3 3 3 1 1

WP_Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_2:15. A_

