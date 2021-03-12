Dodgers 9, Indians 2

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 9 11 9 Totals 23 2 6 2 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 0 Za.Reks lf 1 1 1 1 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 El.Soto pr 1 2 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 De.Mann pr 1 1 0 0 J.Nylor rf 3 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 J.Buers 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 2 1 2 1 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 M.Vrgas pr 1 1 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 2 3 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 0 0 Dvidson ph 1 0 0 0 McKstry rf 2 0 1 1 A.Burns ph 1 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 1 0 0 Ke.Ruiz eh 1 0 1 2

Los Angeles 000 024 3xx – 9 Cleveland 002 000 xxx – 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Barnes (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Muncy (1), Barnes (1). SB_Hernandez (1), Ramirez (2), Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Buehler 3 5 2 2 0 4 Price W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 2

Cleveland Hentges 2 0 0 0 1 2 Plutko 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gose H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stephan BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 0 Karinchak L, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 McCarty 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Johnson 1 3 3 3 1 1

WP_Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_2:15. A_

