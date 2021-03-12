On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dolphins seek playmakers and OL upgrade in free agency

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:35 pm
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DT Davon Godchaux, C Ted Karras, RB Matt Breida, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, RB DeAndre Washington, WR Isaiah Ford, WR Mack Hollins, T Julien Davenport.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: T Adam Pankey.

NEEDS: The Dolphins are expected to use free agency to supplement their upgrades via the draft, in which they have two picks in the first round and two more in the second. Despite finishing with a double-digit win total for only the second time since 2008, they have plenty of needs, starting with playmakers at receiver and running back. The offensive line is a work in progress, as is the defensive front seven. If Fitzpatrick departs, Miami will also be in the market for a veteran quarterback to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $33 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

