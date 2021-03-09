Drexel 63, Elon 56

ELON (10-9)
Hannah 2-4 0-0 5, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Burford 1-7 0-0 2, McIntosh 7-17 2-2 19, Ndugba 8-20 0-1 16, Woods 3-6 0-0 6, Wooten 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 3-4 0-0 6, Poser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 2-3 56.
DREXEL (12-7)
Bickerstaff 1-5 1-2 3, Butler 3-5 1-2 7, Bell 4-6 1-2 11, Wynter 3-12 0-0 8, Walton 3-7 0-0 8, Okros 4-6 2-2 14, Juric 1-3 4-4 6, Perry 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 21-48 11-14 63.
Halftime_Drexel 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Elon 4-19 (McIntosh 3-6, Hannah 1-3, Burford 0-2, Wright 0-2, Ndugba 0-3, Woods 0-3), Drexel 10-17 (Okros 4-5, Bell 2-2, Wynter 2-3, Walton 2-5, Bickerstaff 0-1, Juric 0-1). Rebounds_Elon 22 (Burford, Woods 5), Drexel 37 (Butler, Perry 9). Assists_Elon 7 (Ndugba 4), Drexel 11 (Wynter 4). Total Fouls_Elon 12, Drexel 7. A_250 (8,500).
