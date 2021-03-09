Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Drexel 63, Elon 56

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

ELON (10-9)

Hannah 2-4 0-0 5, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Burford 1-7 0-0 2, McIntosh 7-17 2-2 19, Ndugba 8-20 0-1 16, Woods 3-6 0-0 6, Wooten 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 3-4 0-0 6, Poser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 2-3 56.

DREXEL (12-7)

Bickerstaff 1-5 1-2 3, Butler 3-5 1-2 7, Bell 4-6 1-2 11, Wynter 3-12 0-0 8, Walton 3-7 0-0 8, Okros 4-6 2-2 14, Juric 1-3 4-4 6, Perry 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 21-48 11-14 63.

Halftime_Drexel 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Elon 4-19 (McIntosh 3-6, Hannah 1-3, Burford 0-2, Wright 0-2, Ndugba 0-3, Woods 0-3), Drexel 10-17 (Okros 4-5, Bell 2-2, Wynter 2-3, Walton 2-5, Bickerstaff 0-1, Juric 0-1). Rebounds_Elon 22 (Burford, Woods 5), Drexel 37 (Butler, Perry 9). Assists_Elon 7 (Ndugba 4), Drexel 11 (Wynter 4). Total Fouls_Elon 12, Drexel 7. A_250 (8,500).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles