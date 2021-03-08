Drexel 74, Northeastern 67

DREXEL (11-7)
Bickerstaff 2-3 2-2 6, Butler 4-8 2-4 12, Bell 5-8 0-0 11, Wynter 6-11 0-0 14, Walton 5-10 4-4 15, Juric 1-3 4-4 6, Okros 2-6 2-2 8, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Oden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 14-16 74.
NORTHEASTERN (10-9)
Doherty 1-3 1-2 3, Stucke 2-6 2-2 6, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0, Telfort 11-21 4-4 30, Walker 10-25 2-4 23, Cubrilo 1-3 0-0 3, Nwagha 1-3 0-0 2, Eboigbodin 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Strong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-12 67.
Halftime_Drexel 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 8-16 (Butler 2-2, Wynter 2-4, Okros 2-5, Bell 1-2, Walton 1-3), Northeastern 6-19 (Telfort 4-6, Cubrilo 1-2, Walker 1-8, Strong 0-1, Stucke 0-2). Rebounds_Drexel 33 (Butler 12), Northeastern 24 (Doherty, Stucke 5). Assists_Drexel 14 (Wynter 4), Northeastern 7 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Drexel 16, Northeastern 18.
