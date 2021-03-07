Trending:
Drexel 80, Coll. of Charleston 75

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 11:25 pm
DREXEL (10-7)

Bickerstaff 5-10 4-4 14, Butler 5-7 1-4 12, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Wynter 7-14 0-1 16, Walton 6-10 0-0 17, Juric 2-3 2-2 7, Okros 1-2 0-0 3, Oden 3-6 0-0 7, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 7-11 80.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (9-10)

Edwards 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-5 0-0 6, Jasper 10-21 2-2 27, Tucker 0-5 4-4 4, Willis 9-18 1-1 22, Epps 1-1 0-0 2, Copeland 2-3 0-0 4, Harvey 2-4 0-0 6, King 1-2 0-0 2, Houston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 7-7 75.

Halftime_Drexel 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 11-18 (Walton 5-6, Wynter 2-4, Butler 1-1, Juric 1-1, Okros 1-2, Oden 1-3, Bell 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 10-24 (Jasper 5-10, Willis 3-9, Harvey 2-3, King 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 31 (Bickerstaff, Butler 8), Coll. of Charleston 28 (Harvey 8). Assists_Drexel 14 (Wynter 4), Coll. of Charleston 11 (Willis 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 7, Coll. of Charleston 10.

