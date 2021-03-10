Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duke 70, Louisville 56

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

DUKE (13-11)

Hurt 7-12 4-5 20, Moore 3-6 2-2 9, Mar.Williams 9-14 5-9 23, Roach 3-6 1-2 9, Steward 4-13 0-0 9, Goldwire 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-2 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-20 70.

LOUISVILLE (13-7)

Slazinski 2-7 1-2 6, Withers 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 5-12 2-3 14, Jones 5-14 2-4 13, Williamson 2-11 0-0 4, Nickelberry 1-5 2-2 5, Traynor 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Minlend 1-1 0-0 3, Wiznitzer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 11-15 56.

Halftime_Duke 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Duke 6-15 (Hurt 2-2, Roach 2-4, Moore 1-2, Steward 1-4, Goldwire 0-3), Louisville 7-25 (Johnson 2-4, Minlend 1-1, Traynor 1-1, Jones 1-4, Slazinski 1-4, Nickelberry 1-5, Davis 0-2, Williamson 0-4). Rebounds_Duke 41 (Mar.Williams 19), Louisville 34 (Johnson 11). Assists_Duke 11 (Moore 5), Louisville 7 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Duke 14, Louisville 17.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people