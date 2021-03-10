Duke 70, Louisville 56

DUKE (13-11)

Hurt 7-12 4-5 20, Moore 3-6 2-2 9, Mar.Williams 9-14 5-9 23, Roach 3-6 1-2 9, Steward 4-13 0-0 9, Goldwire 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-2 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-20 70.

LOUISVILLE (13-7)

Slazinski 2-7 1-2 6, Withers 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 5-12 2-3 14, Jones 5-14 2-4 13, Williamson 2-11 0-0 4, Nickelberry 1-5 2-2 5, Traynor 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Minlend 1-1 0-0 3, Wiznitzer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 11-15 56.

Halftime_Duke 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Duke 6-15 (Hurt 2-2, Roach 2-4, Moore 1-2, Steward 1-4, Goldwire 0-3), Louisville 7-25 (Johnson 2-4, Minlend 1-1, Traynor 1-1, Jones 1-4, Slazinski 1-4, Nickelberry 1-5, Davis 0-2, Williamson 0-4). Rebounds_Duke 41 (Mar.Williams 19), Louisville 34 (Johnson 11). Assists_Duke 11 (Moore 5), Louisville 7 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Duke 14, Louisville 17.

