Duke 86, Boston College 51

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-15)
Felder 2-8 0-1 4, Karnik 4-7 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 2-5 5-6 9, Heath 2-9 0-0 4, Langford 3-5 2-2 8, Scott 2-5 0-0 5, K.Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Vander Baan 1-2 3-4 5, Holtze 0-0 2-2 2, Atiyeh 0-0 0-0 0, Jackowitz 0-1 2-2 2, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 0-0 0-2 0, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 14-21 51.
DUKE (11-11)
Hurt 2-6 2-2 8, Moore 2-6 2-2 8, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Roach 3-4 0-0 8, Steward 7-14 0-0 17, Baker 3-8 0-0 8, Goldwire 4-6 0-0 12, Coleman 2-4 0-0 4, Tape 2-2 0-0 4, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0, Buckmire 0-1 0-0 0, Savarino 0-0 1-2 1, Worthington 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 32-61 7-10 86.
Halftime_Duke 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 1-15 (Scott 1-3, Jackowitz 0-1, Karnik 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Felder 0-5), Duke 15-32 (Goldwire 4-6, Steward 3-8, Roach 2-3, Moore 2-4, Baker 2-5, Hurt 2-5, Coleman 0-1). Rebounds_Boston College 27 (Felder, Karnik, Heath 5), Duke 31 (Hurt 7). Assists_Boston College 6 (Ashton-Langford 4), Duke 22 (Roach 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 13, Duke 16.
