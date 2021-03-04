Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Duquesne 67, Richmond 62

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 1:14 pm
< a min read
      

DUQUESNE (9-8)

Baker 7-11 1-3 16, Weathers 4-9 3-5 12, Hughes 5-13 1-1 11, Dunn-Martin 3-8 3-4 11, Okani 2-5 0-5 4, Acuff 3-8 2-2 9, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-20 67.

RICHMOND (13-8)

Burton 6-15 5-6 18, Cayo 0-5 4-8 4, Golden 5-11 0-0 10, Gilyard 3-12 5-6 12, Gustavson 1-2 4-4 7, Wilson 2-3 2-5 8, Koureissi 1-1 1-2 3, Grace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 21-31 62.

Halftime_Richmond 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 5-15 (Dunn-Martin 2-3, Baker 1-3, Weathers 1-3, Acuff 1-4, Hughes 0-1, Okani 0-1), Richmond 5-18 (Wilson 2-2, Gustavson 1-2, Burton 1-5, Gilyard 1-7, Grace 0-2). Rebounds_Duquesne 34 (Weathers, Hughes 10), Richmond 34 (Burton 11). Assists_Duquesne 8 (Hughes 4), Richmond 10 (Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_Duquesne 18, Richmond 14. A_250 (7,637).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday