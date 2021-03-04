Duquesne 67, Richmond 62

DUQUESNE (9-8)
Baker 7-11 1-3 16, Weathers 4-9 3-5 12, Hughes 5-13 1-1 11, Dunn-Martin 3-8 3-4 11, Okani 2-5 0-5 4, Acuff 3-8 2-2 9, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-20 67.
RICHMOND (13-8)
Burton 6-15 5-6 18, Cayo 0-5 4-8 4, Golden 5-11 0-0 10, Gilyard 3-12 5-6 12, Gustavson 1-2 4-4 7, Wilson 2-3 2-5 8, Koureissi 1-1 1-2 3, Grace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 21-31 62.
Halftime_Richmond 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 5-15 (Dunn-Martin 2-3, Baker 1-3, Weathers 1-3, Acuff 1-4, Hughes 0-1, Okani 0-1), Richmond 5-18 (Wilson 2-2, Gustavson 1-2, Burton 1-5, Gilyard 1-7, Grace 0-2). Rebounds_Duquesne 34 (Weathers, Hughes 10), Richmond 34 (Burton 11). Assists_Duquesne 8 (Hughes 4), Richmond 10 (Gilyard 4). Total Fouls_Duquesne 18, Richmond 14. A_250 (7,637).
