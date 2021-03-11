Trending:
E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 60

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 9:53 pm
N. ARIZONA (1-1)

Haymon 3-15 0-0 7, Mains 5-12 0-0 11, Towt 3-4 0-1 6, Avdalovic 5-10 2-3 12, Shelton 5-9 0-0 11, Aguek 3-6 1-2 7, Mahaney 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-59 4-8 60.

E. WASHINGTON (1-0)

T.Groves 6-12 3-5 15, Davison 2-7 0-0 5, Meadows 5-10 0-0 11, Perry 1-7 0-0 2, Aiken 4-9 0-0 12, Robertson 3-7 10-10 18, J.Groves 1-1 1-2 3, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-17 66.

Halftime_E. Washington 37-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 4-19 (Shelton 1-1, Mains 1-7, Haymon 1-8, Avdalovic 0-1, Lewis 0-1), E. Washington 8-29 (Aiken 4-9, Robertson 2-5, Meadows 1-3, Davison 1-5, T.Groves 0-2, Perry 0-5). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_N. Arizona 25 (Shelton 7), E. Washington 33 (T.Groves 11). Assists_N. Arizona 10 (Shelton 5), E. Washington 17 (Robertson 5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 19, E. Washington 12.

