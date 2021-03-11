Trending:
E. Washington beats N. Arizona 66-60 in Big Sky quarters

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 10:33 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Robertson came off the bench to tally 18 points to lead Eastern Washington to a 66-60 win over Northern Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Robertson hit all 10 of his foul shots.

Tanner Groves had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (14-7). Kim Aiken Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds. Michael Meadows had 11 points.

Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the Lumberjacks (6-16). Cameron Shelton added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nik Mains had 11 points.

